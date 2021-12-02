Iran Is Enriching More Uranium to Higher Levels, Faster, IAEA Says

Iran has begun enriching uranium to higher purity with more advanced centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear production plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency announced on Wednesday, during the third day of talks to reset the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

Iran had started to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity with one cascade, of 166 advanced IR-6 machines at Fordow, which is a more efficient system of enriching uranium than earlier generations of centrifuges, according to the UN nuclear watchdog group.

At the same time, Iran said on Wednesday that it will not allow itself to be rushed through the current round of negotiations taking place in Vienna, and “will not be ready to sacrifice its principled demands and the Iranian nation’s rights for mere artificial deadlines or time tables,” Reuters reported citing Iran state television.

The IAEA is planning to intensify its inspections at Fordow, though it does not yet have a concrete plan, Reuters reported, citing an IAEA report circulated to member states.