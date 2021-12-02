This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Is Enriching More Uranium to Higher Levels, Faster, IAEA Says
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Iran
uranium enrichment
IAEA
Iran nuclear agreement

Iran Is Enriching More Uranium to Higher Levels, Faster, IAEA Says

The Media Line Staff
12/02/2021

Iran has begun enriching uranium to higher purity with more advanced centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear production plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency announced on Wednesday, during the third day of talks to reset the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

Iran had started to enrich uranium to up to 20% purity with one cascade, of 166 advanced IR-6 machines at Fordow, which is a more efficient system of enriching uranium than earlier generations of centrifuges, according to the UN nuclear watchdog group.

At the same time, Iran said on Wednesday that it will not allow itself to be rushed through the current round of negotiations taking place in Vienna, and “will not be ready to sacrifice its principled demands and the Iranian nation’s rights for mere artificial deadlines or time tables,” Reuters reported citing Iran state television.

The IAEA is planning to intensify its inspections at Fordow, though it does not yet have a concrete plan, Reuters reported, citing an  IAEA report circulated to member states.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.