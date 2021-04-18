Iran Enriching Uranium to 60% as Natanz Saboteur Identified

Iran has begun to unrich uranium to 60% purity, the UN nuclear watchdog has confirmed.

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Saturday said in a statement that the enrichment had begun at the Natanz nuclear facility. Iran previously had been enriching uranium up to 20% purity; under the nuclear agreement signed with the world powers in 2015, it had been limited to 3.67% enrichment. Ninety percent purity is needed for a nuclear weapon.

Also on Saturday, Iran identified a suspect in the recent explosion at Natanz, which the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel. Reza Karimi, who Iran said is “the perpetrator of this sabotage,” reportedly fled Iran before the explosion on April 11, which caused major electrical problems at the facility and reportedly knocked out some of its nuclear centrifuges.

Meanwhile, State TV on Saturday aired footage of rows of working centrifuges which it said replaced the ones damaged in attack at Natanz.

Iran’s chief negotiator participating in the talks in Vienna on the nuclear agreement said on Saturday that a “new understanding appears to be emerging,” but that there are still “serious disagreements.”