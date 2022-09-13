The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran Makes Arrests in Death of Senior IRGC Colonel, Blamed on Israel
Iranian veiled women hold portraits of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari, while attending Khodayari's funeral in southern Tehran on May 24, 2022. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Iran

Iran Makes Arrests in Death of Senior IRGC Colonel, Blamed on Israel

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2022

Authorities have arrested several people in connection with the assassination of a senior member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that the Islamic Republic blamed on Israel, Iran’s judiciary announced on Tuesday.

Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari, who is reported to have planned attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets throughout the world, was shot five times while sitting in his car by two people on motorcycles in May. The IRGC called it an assassination by “terrorist groups affiliated with global oppression and Zionism,” referring to Israel.

Days later, Col. Ali Esmailzadeh, who was close to Khodayari, died under mysterious circumstances. At least opne report said he was killed over suspicions he provided information that was used in the assassination attack on Khodayari. Israel has denied being involved in the deaths. At least six Iranian scientists and academics have been killed or attacked since 2010.

“Several people have been arrested in the case of the assassination of martyr Khodayari. The necessary legal orders have been issued for them and the case is under investigation,” judiciary spokesman Masoud Setayeshi told a news conference, Reuters reported.

 

