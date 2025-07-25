Iran Meets European Powers as Deadline for Sanctions Looms

Senior diplomats from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom met with Iranian officials in Istanbul on Friday to discuss reviving nuclear diplomacy, just weeks after US and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian nuclear facilities. The high-level meeting comes as the three European nations—known as the E3—consider triggering snapback sanctions against Tehran unless it demonstrates credible steps toward curbing its nuclear program.

The diplomatic push follows repeated efforts by the United States to initiate new nuclear negotiations with Iran after President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and reimposed sanctions during his first term. While Washington and Tehran had held several rounds of indirect talks earlier this year, progress stalled following the strikes in June and Iran’s subsequent suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot warned that unless Iran recommits to verifiable constraints on its nuclear program, France and its E3 partners would move to reinstate previously lifted United Nations sanctions by the end of August. “Without a firm, tangible and verifiable commitment from Iran, we will do so by the end of August at the latest,” Barrot said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected the threat, insisting that Europe has “no legal standing” to invoke the JCPOA’s snapback mechanism and reaffirmed Iran’s refusal to negotiate while hostilities persist. “Our uranium enrichment will continue; we will not give up this right of the Iranian people,” Araghchi said.

Analysts believe Iran is seeking security guarantees and the ability to retain enrichment capabilities for civilian purposes, but internal divisions within the Iranian leadership complicate any movement toward compromise. While moderates may seek a deal to avoid further escalation, hard-liners are reportedly pushing forward in response to the recent strikes.

Diplomatic experts view the Istanbul meeting as unlikely to yield a major breakthrough but say that even modest engagement is critical to keeping dialogue open.