Iran Now Producing Uranium Metal, Used in Atomic Bomb Core
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Iran
Uranium
Bomb

Iran Now Producing Uranium Metal, Used in Atomic Bomb Core

The Media Line Staff
02/11/2021

In another breach of the Iran nuclear deal, Iran has produced uranium metal, which can be used to make the core of an atomic bomb. The nuclear watchdog agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed the production of the uranium metal on Wednesday.

Iran told the International Atomic Energy Agency in December it planned to produce the uranium metal for use in a research reactor, Reuters reported.

A law passed in response to the killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November, called for several breaches of the nuclear deal including opening a uranium metal plant.

Iran has been progressively breaching the requirements of the deal for the last year, most recently installing advanced centrifuges and enriching uranium to 20% purity. President Joe Biden has said that the US would rejoin the nuclear deal, called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which it left in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, after Iran comes back into compliance.

