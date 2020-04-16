Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Source of doubts. The building in Tehran housing the Majles, Iran’s parliament. (Wikimedia Commons)
Headlines
Iran
coronavirus
COVID-19
Death Toll
infections
Majles
higher
laboratory capacity

Iran Raises Official COVID-19 Toll, but Lawmakers Say it Could be Double

The Media Line Staff
04/16/2020

Iran has raised its official death toll from coronavirus to almost 4,870, adding 92 fatalities from the previous 24 hours. Yet researchers in the Majles, the country’s parliament, say the actual figure could be far higher. Appearing on state television, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said that of the 77,995 people in the country who had been infected as of Thursday morning, 4,869 had died – numbers being contradicted by a report just published by Iran’s parliamentary research center. “The assessment is that the actual mortality that has not been accounted for is 0.8 times the official figures. The number of infected cases could be 8 to 10 times the official figures,” the report noted. Its authors cited a possible culprit: “To narrow the gap between the officially announced figures and the estimated figures, it is necessary to improve the laboratory capacity of the country.” Some of Tehran’s critics, whether domestically or abroad, are charging a cover-up, although many health experts say the discrepancy is likely due to an early inability to diagnose cases of coronavirus, and a resulting overcrowding in hospital wards.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.