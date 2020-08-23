Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian rescue teams are shown on January 8 working at the crash site of the downed Ukrainian airliner. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Ukrainian airliner
air-defense missiles
black boxes
Civil Aviation Authority
Middle East
Mideast
Iraq
Iraqi militia

Iran Releases Data from Downed Ukraine Airliner

The Media Line Staff
08/23/2020

Iranian civil aviation authorities on Sunday released the first official material gathered from the so-called black boxes of a Ukrainian airliner downed by air-defense missiles just after a pre-dawn takeoff from Tehran’s international airport in January. All 176 passengers and crew aboard the plane were killed. State television cited Touraj Dehghani-Zanganeh, head of the Islamic Republic’s Civil Aviation Authority, as saying the retrieved data show that two missiles hit the aircraft 25 seconds apart and the cockpit voice recorder failed before the second strike. “Nineteen seconds after the first missile hit the plane, the voices of pilots inside the cockpit indicated that the passengers were alive,” Dehghani-Zanganeh said. “Therefore, no analysis of the performance and effects of the second missile was obtained from the aircraft’s black box.” Footage from security cameras shows what appear to be two missiles striking the airliner while it was still in flight. The airliner’s downing came just after rockets blamed on an Iran-backed Iraqi militia struck a military base in Iraq housing US and other foreign troops. Tehran did not immediately tie the two events together, nor did it admit right away that the Boeing 737 had been hit by Iranian missiles, although it has since called the incident a “disastrous mistake.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.