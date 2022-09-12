The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Says Developed Drones Designed To Strike Israel
Hotels along the Tel Aviv beach in this photo from 2014. (Adam Fagen/Flickr)
News Updates
Iran
Iran Nuclear Deal
Drones
Israel
Haifa
Tel Aviv

Iran Says Developed Drones Designed To Strike Israel

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2022

Iran has developed a new drone specifically designed to strike Israel’s coastal cities including Haifa and Tel Aviv, according to a senior Iranian military commander. The Arash-2 suicide drone has “unique capabilities,” Brig. Gen. Kioumars Heydari said, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Top Iranian officials have threatened on numerous occasions to attack Tel Aviv and Haifa if Iran is attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in June threatened to “raze” both cities. Israel has threatened to attack Iranian nuclear sites if Iran and the world powers can not agree on renewing the nuclear deal signed in 2015.

Mossad director David Barnea on Monday during a speech at Reichman University warned Iran’s rulers against attacking Israel. “The top Iranian echelon must be aware that resorting to force against Israel or Israelis, directly from Iran or via proxies, will meet a painful response against those responsible – on Iranian soil,” he said.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.