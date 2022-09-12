Iran Says Developed Drones Designed To Strike Israel

Iran has developed a new drone specifically designed to strike Israel’s coastal cities including Haifa and Tel Aviv, according to a senior Iranian military commander. The Arash-2 suicide drone has “unique capabilities,” Brig. Gen. Kioumars Heydari said, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Top Iranian officials have threatened on numerous occasions to attack Tel Aviv and Haifa if Iran is attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in June threatened to “raze” both cities. Israel has threatened to attack Iranian nuclear sites if Iran and the world powers can not agree on renewing the nuclear deal signed in 2015.

Mossad director David Barnea on Monday during a speech at Reichman University warned Iran’s rulers against attacking Israel. “The top Iranian echelon must be aware that resorting to force against Israel or Israelis, directly from Iran or via proxies, will meet a painful response against those responsible – on Iranian soil,” he said.