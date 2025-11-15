Iran Seizes Tanker in Gulf of Oman, Heightening Tensions Along Key Shipping Route 

Iran acknowledged on Saturday that its Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) navy had taken control of a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman a day earlier, according to the Tasnim state-linked news agency. The Tlara tanker was traveling under the Marshall Islands’ flag from the United Arab Emirates toward Singapore when a small craft approached, and it veered sharply off course toward Iranian waters.

The seizure followed an order from Iranian judicial authorities and was carried out to “protect Iran’s interests.” It was carrying roughly 30,000 tons of petrochemical cargo that authorities described as unauthorized. The ship’s operator, Columbia Shipmanagement in Cyprus, reported Friday morning that it had been unable to reach the crew shortly before the vessel disappeared from normal tracking near the UAE coast.

Ambrey, a British maritime security firm that first noted the incident, said the vessel had departed Ajman through the Strait of Hormuz before it was intercepted about 40 kilometers off the shoreline, according to the BBC. The firm assessed the seizure as a “highly targeted” operation. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center issued a separate alert, warning of possible “state activity” in the area and advising ships to maintain heightened awareness.

A US official confirmed that Iran had taken the tanker, and the Navy’s 5th Fleet said it was following developments, stating that commercial vessels “are entitled to largely unimpeded navigation” in international waters.

The episode unfolded amid lingering instability across shipping routes stretching from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Since the Hamas-led assault on Israel on October 7, regional waterways have been hit by repeated disturbances, including attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group against ships they claim are tied to Israel. Although maritime tensions eased somewhat after the ceasefire in Gaza, incidents have continued. Last month, a tanker allegedly carrying Iranian oil and linked to Tehran’s covert shipping network was struck in the Gulf of Aden, though both Israel and the Houthis denied responsibility.

Iran has a long record of detaining ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, often citing smuggling violations or legal claims. The latest case follows previous IRGC actions, including the April 2024 capture of a vessel with reported Israeli ties.