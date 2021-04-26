Iran Sentences British Aid Worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe to More Prison

British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced by Iran’s Revolutionary Court to one year in prison and a one-year ban on leaving the country after her prison term is finished, her attorney said. She was sentenced on charges of “propaganda against the system,” in part for attending a demonstration outside the Iranian embassy in London and being interviewed by the BBC Persian network more than a decade ago.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, had spent nearly five years in an Iranian jail and another year under house arrest on charges of “propaganda against the system,” in part for attending a demonstration outside the Iranian embassy in London and being interviewed by the BBC Persian network more than a decade ago. She was released from house arrest last month, but immediately called back to court over the new propaganda charges.

She has 21 days to appeal the sentence.

She was arrested in April 2016 while visiting her parents in Iran with her British-born daughter, Gabriella, who is now six years old. She has not seen her husband in person since 2016, according to the BBC. Her British passport has not been returned to her, according to the report. She was working as a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charity arm of the news agency, at the time of her arrest.