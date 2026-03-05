Iran Strikes Nakhchivan Airport in Azerbaijan as Regional War Expands

Iran carried out a drone attack on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave on Thursday, March 5, striking Nakhchivan International Airport and injuring civilians in an incident that threatens to widen the regional war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, two drones launched from Iranian territory targeted the region. One exploded on the building of the Nakhchivan airport terminal, while the second detonated near a school building in the nearby area.

Officials said two civilians were injured in the attack. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene as authorities began assessing the extent of the damage to the airport complex and surrounding infrastructure.

Nakhchivan is an Azerbaijani exclave separated from the rest of the country by Armenia and located along the borders with Iran and Turkey. The territory sits only about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Iran, making it vulnerable to short-range drone and missile strikes.

Baku strongly condemned the attack, with the Foreign Ministry describing it as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and of international law.

“Azerbaijan reserves the right to take appropriate measures,” the ministry said in a statement following the strike.

In response to the incident, the Iranian ambassador was summoned to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, according to Azerbaijani media reports.

Videos circulating online appeared to show explosions and fires near the airport complex shortly after the attack, though the full extent of structural damage has not yet been officially confirmed. Authorities have not said whether airport operations have been suspended.

The strike comes as the regional conflict triggered by the US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28 continues to expand beyond the Middle East. In recent days, Iranian missile and drone attacks have targeted sites across the region, raising concerns that additional countries could be drawn into the confrontation.

Azerbaijan maintains close defense and intelligence ties with Israel, a relationship that has long fueled tensions with Tehran. Iranian leaders have repeatedly accused Baku of allowing Israeli intelligence operations near Iran’s northern border—an allegation Azerbaijani officials deny.

Thursday’s strike on Nakhchivan raises the prospect that the conflict could spill into the South Caucasus, opening a new front in a strategically sensitive region bordering Iran, Turkey, and Russia.