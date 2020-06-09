Iran to Execute Man Said to Have Provided Intel on Soleimani

A spokesman for Iran’s judiciary said a man would be executed “soon” for providing “information on the whereabouts” of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general who was killed in a US drone strike. “Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, one of the spies for the CIA and the Mossad, has been sentenced to death,” Gholamhossein Esmaili, a judiciary spokesman, said during a news conference on Tuesday. “He gave information about the whereabouts of martyr Soleimani to our enemies.” No further information was provided on condemned man. “He was sentenced to death by a revolutionary court and a supreme court has upheld his death sentence,” Esmaili added. “He will be executed soon.” The January 3 drone attack at the international airport in Baghdad killed Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior commander in Iraq’s Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces; and five other people. In February, the Iranian judiciary said an alleged CIA agent would be “executed soon,” although there have been no further statements on the matter and it is unclear whether the alleged agent was Mousavi-Majd or associated with him.