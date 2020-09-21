Iran, US Jockey for Diplomatic Position Before UN General Assembly

On the eve of this week’s United Nations General Assembly, the war of words between the United States and Iran is intensifying. In an address to the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said the US had suffered “maximum isolation” after it announced the unilateral reimposition of sanctions, which were not being supported by the United States’ allies or the international community. “Today,” said Rouhani, “we can say the ‘maximum pressure’ of US against the Iranian nation, politically and legally, has turned to ‘maximum isolation’ for the US.” In his address, the Islamic Republic’s president iterated that Teheran would fully implement its commitments to the Iran nuclear deal if the five remaining signatories adhered to the accord’s commitments. On the other side, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said European countries were not following the US’s lead in refusing to sell weapons to Iran. The US is threatening “consequences” toward any UN member state refusing to comply with measures against Iran.