Iranian FM Claims Russian Military Support as US Temporarily Eases Sanctions on Russian Oil

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is receiving “military cooperation” from Russia and China. At the same time, the United States has temporarily relaxed sanctions on Russian oil.

In an interview with MS World, Araghchi described Moscow and Beijing as Iran’s “strategic partners” and confirmed that cooperation with the two countries includes military ties.

“That includes military cooperation,” he said. “I’m not going into any details of that, a good cooperation with these countries, politically, economically, even militarily.”

His remarks came as Washington eased restrictions on Russian oil shipments already loaded on vessels at sea. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Friday the decision was a “short-term measure” designed to promote “stability in global energy markets.”

The move was presented as a response to supply disruptions linked in part to Iranian forces blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route through which about 20% of the world’s oil supply passes.

The policy change drew criticism from several Western leaders. According to the BBC, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and French President Emmanuel Macron objected to the decision, arguing that the Strait of Hormuz’s shutdown “in no way” justifies easing sanctions on Russia.

In the same interview, Araghchi said Iran had no intention of closing the Strait of Hormuz despite the escalating conflict. He also played down US attacks on Kharag Island on Saturday, a critical export hub through which 90% of Iran’s oil exports move.

Araghchi warned that Iran would retaliate against energy infrastructure in the region if Iranian oil facilities are targeted.

“I think our armed forces have already answered that they would retaliate if our oil and energy infrastructure are attacked,” Araghchi said. “And they will attack any energy infrastructure in the region, which belongs to an American company or an American company is a shareholder. So the reaction would be clear.”