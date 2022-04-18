The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iranian ‘Gaza’ Drone Passes Flight Tests
Iran's 'Gaza' unmanned combat aerial vehicle, July 20, 2021. (Fars News Agency/Creative Commons)
News Updates
unmanned aerial vehicles
Drone
Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

Iranian ‘Gaza’ Drone Passes Flight Tests

The Media Line Staff
04/18/2022

A new Iranian wide-body unmanned aerial vehicle has become operational after it successfully passed its flight tests, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday. The drone, named “Gaza,” was developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. It has a wingspan of 21 meters, weighs 3.1 tons, and can carry a payload of 500 kilograms, around 1,100 pounds. According to the report, the drone can fly for 35 hours straight, traveling 2,000 kilometers (about 1,200 miles), and has a service ceiling of 10,688 meters. It can carry 13 bombs and can reach a velocity of 350 kilometers per hour (217.48 mph). It can be employed in combat, surveillance, rescue, and relief, as well as reconnaissance missions.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.