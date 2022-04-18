Iranian ‘Gaza’ Drone Passes Flight Tests

A new Iranian wide-body unmanned aerial vehicle has become operational after it successfully passed its flight tests, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday. The drone, named “Gaza,” was developed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. It has a wingspan of 21 meters, weighs 3.1 tons, and can carry a payload of 500 kilograms, around 1,100 pounds. According to the report, the drone can fly for 35 hours straight, traveling 2,000 kilometers (about 1,200 miles), and has a service ceiling of 10,688 meters. It can carry 13 bombs and can reach a velocity of 350 kilometers per hour (217.48 mph). It can be employed in combat, surveillance, rescue, and relief, as well as reconnaissance missions.