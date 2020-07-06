Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Preparing for a special guest? The Majles, Iran’s parliament, in Tehran. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Majles
Hassan Rouhani
Economy
rial
exchange rates
shortages
United States
Nuclear Deal
basic goods

Iranian Lawmakers want Answers from Rouhani on Economy

The Media Line Staff
07/06/2020

One hundred and twenty of Iran’s 290 legislators have signed a letter calling on President Hassan Rouhani to appear in parliament to answer questions about the country’s struggling economy. Analysts say this could lead to a motion for impeachment, although Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic’s most senior authority, would probably block this owing to mounting tensions with the United States. The US reinstated crippling economic sanctions on Iran when President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral agreement governing Tehran’s nuclear research efforts in 2018. Since then, the rial has plunged in value against foreign currencies and basic commodities are sometimes in short supply. “The lawmakers have various questions for the president, including the reasons behind the foreign exchange market crisis as well as the high prices of basic goods and basic necessities of the people today,” parliamentarian Eqbal Shakeri was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.