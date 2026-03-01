8 Dead, Over 20 Wounded From Direct Ballistic Missile Attack on Beit Shemesh Bomb Shelter

By The Media Line Staff

A direct strike on a bomb shelter in a residential building in Beit Shemesh early Sunday afternoon caused a collapse, killing at least eight and injuring more than 23 as emergency services continued searching for missing residents, Israeli authorities said, amid widespread missile and drone alerts across the country.

Magen David Adom uncovered two additional bodies from the rubble after four were declared dead, raising the total fatalities to eight. Of the 23 taken to the hospital, two are seriously wounded, three are hurt moderately, and 18 have minor wounds. Search and rescue operations were ongoing at the site.

The Home Front Command is investigating the circumstances that led to the collapse of the shelter upon impact from the missile strike.

Elsewhere, police reported that a projectile fell in the Sharon region, causing property damage but no reported casualties. Residents in Haifa reported hearing interceptions, and sirens were activated across multiple areas, including Haifa, Mount Carmel, the Krayot, the Galilee, and the Beit She’an Valley, following the identification of missile launches from Iran.

In the Arava region, authorities reported a suspected drone infiltration in the settlement of Paran.

The drone that penetrated Israeli airspace and set off sirens in the Jerusalem area was intercepted, according to the Home Front Command. The military later updated that the incident had ended.

Emergency responders across the country remained on high alert as alerts sounded in multiple regions within a short time span. Home Front Command instructions were issued in affected areas as air defenses engaged incoming threats.

Officials continued to assess damage and casualties as information was updated throughout the evening. Emergency services urged the public to follow Home Front Command guidance and avoid impact sites while rescue operations were underway.

Authorities said additional updates would be provided as rescue teams completed searches at the Beit Shemesh site and as the situation developed in other regions affected by the alerts.