Iranians Riot, Observe National Day of Mourning Over Building Collapse

Iranians observed a day of national mourning on Sunday for the victims of a building that collapsed in the southwestern Iran city of Abadan that left 29 dead and injured 37.

Police in Iran fired tear gas and shot in the air to disperse protesters, demonstrating on Friday evening at the site of the building collapse. At least 13 people, including the current and past mayors of the city of Abadan, several municipal employees, and the owner and contractor of the building, have been arrested for building violations. Hundreds of people demonstrated on Friday night in front of the building in Abadan, with the video surfacing online on Saturday.

Solidarity marches were held in several Iranian cities near Abadan, Reuters reported.