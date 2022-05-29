The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iranians Riot, Observe National Day of Mourning Over Building Collapse
At leat 10 people were killed and dozens injured in the collapse of a 10-story building in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan on May 24, 2022. (Tasnim News/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
collapsed building
riots

Iranians Riot, Observe National Day of Mourning Over Building Collapse

The Media Line Staff
05/29/2022

Iranians observed a day of national mourning on Sunday for the victims of a building that collapsed in the southwestern Iran city of Abadan that left 29 dead and injured 37.

Police in Iran fired tear gas and shot in the air to disperse protesters, demonstrating on Friday evening at the site of the building collapse. At least 13 people, including the current and past mayors of the city of Abadan, several municipal employees, and the owner and contractor of the building, have been arrested for building violations. Hundreds of people demonstrated on Friday night in front of the building in Abadan, with the video surfacing online on Saturday.

Solidarity marches were held in several Iranian cities near Abadan, Reuters reported.

