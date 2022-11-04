Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Arrest 3 ‘Terrorist Team’ Members
News Updates
Iran
Islamic Revolutonary Guard Corps
anti-government protests

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Arrest 3 ‘Terrorist Team’ Members

The Media Line Staff
11/04/2022

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has arrested three members of a “terrorist team” in Ilam, a city about 25 miles from the border with Iraq in western Iran, Tasnim news agency reported. According to a statement attributed to an IRGC base in Ilam province, “The members of the team who, during the recent riots, attempted to carry out anti-security measures such as the preparation and supply of war grenades and incendiary bombs for use in sabotage activities, were arrested during an operation in Ilam city.” The IRGC said the arrestees, who were handed over to authorities, had planned to attack military and security facilities and carry out additional “anti-security” actions, including giving assistance to “rioters” taking part in anti-government protests and had “connections with foreign countries.” The IRGC also said it found in the team’s hiding place and confiscated five hand-made bombs, one war grenade, handguns, hunting guns, a significant number of bullets and shotguns, and 255 bottles of alcoholic beverages.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.