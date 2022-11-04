Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Arrest 3 ‘Terrorist Team’ Members

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has arrested three members of a “terrorist team” in Ilam, a city about 25 miles from the border with Iraq in western Iran, Tasnim news agency reported. According to a statement attributed to an IRGC base in Ilam province, “The members of the team who, during the recent riots, attempted to carry out anti-security measures such as the preparation and supply of war grenades and incendiary bombs for use in sabotage activities, were arrested during an operation in Ilam city.” The IRGC said the arrestees, who were handed over to authorities, had planned to attack military and security facilities and carry out additional “anti-security” actions, including giving assistance to “rioters” taking part in anti-government protests and had “connections with foreign countries.” The IRGC also said it found in the team’s hiding place and confiscated five hand-made bombs, one war grenade, handguns, hunting guns, a significant number of bullets and shotguns, and 255 bottles of alcoholic beverages.