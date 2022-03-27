The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iraq’s Parliament Again Fails To Elect President
Muqtada al-Sadr in a 2019 photo in Tehran. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iraq
President
Muqtada al-Sadr

Iraq's Parliament Again Fails To Elect President

The Media Line Staff
03/27/2022

Iraq’s parliament was unable to vote as scheduled for a president after it failed to have a quorum in order to hold the session. Some 126 lawmakers, most from Iran-backed political parties, failed to show up for the parliamentary session. It is seen as another slap in the face to nationalist Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who received a plurality of seats in the parliament in elections in October and has formed alliances in order to create a majority bloc in the legislature.  Sadr plans to form a government that would exclude the Iran-backed powers, he opposes all foreign influence in Iraq, including by the United. He supports for president, a mainly ceremonial position, Rebar Ahmed, a veteran Kurdish intelligence official and interior minister of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.

A caretaker government is running the country until a new government is formed. The vote by parliament for president was postponed to Wednesday.  Under a power-sharing system created to forestall sectarian conflict, Iraq’s president must be a Kurd, its prime minister a Shi’ite Muslim and its parliament speaker a Sunni Muslim.

