ISIS Claims Kabul Attack that Kills at Least 22
A man wounded in Monday’s attack at Kabul University arrives by ambulance at the city’s Isteqlal Hospital. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
ISIS Claims Kabul Attack that Kills at Least 22

The Media Line Staff
11/02/2020

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on Monday in the Afghani capital Kabul that left at least 22 people dead and a similar number wounded. The attack took place at Kabul University while the Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan attended a book fair. Security forces said by sundown that an hours-long siege had come to an end, with all three gunmen dead. It is feared that the death toll will rise, as several of those wounded were listed in critical condition. During the attack, gunfire could be heard throughout the campus, as could explosions, apparently from hand grenades. ISIS, a Sunni group, has claimed several recent attacks in Kabul aimed primarily at Shi’ite neighborhoods. It appears interested in assuming the mantle of the Taliban, Islamist extremists who are now negotiating a peace settlement with the Kabul government.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
