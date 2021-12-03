ISIS Forces Kill 3 Civilians, 7 Soldiers in Northern Iraq

Islamic State forces killed seven peshmerga soldiers of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) Friday, after the Kurdish forces responded to an ISIS attack on the village of Khidir Jija, in the Makhmour district south of Erbil, in which least three civilians were killed. The peshmerga fighters died in an ambush when “an explosive device planted by ISIS elements” blew up, Commander Nejat Hule told Erbil-based broadcaster Rudaw. On Sunday, five peshmerga soldiers were killed and four others were wounded in a suspected ISIS attack in northern Iraq’s Garmian region, a KRG officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to brief the media.