Israel Approves Golan Growth as Arab States Condemn Buffer Zone Incursion

Israel announced plans on Sunday to double its population on the Golan Heights, citing security concerns stemming from recent developments in Syria. The decision comes a week after Syrian rebels overthrew President Bashar al-Assad, bringing a significant shift in regional dynamics.

“Strengthening the Golan is strengthening the State of Israel, and it is especially important at this time,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described the move as critical to Israel’s security. The government unanimously approved a 40-million-shekel ($11 million) plan to encourage demographic growth in the area.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed it in 1981—a move recognized by the United States under then-President Donald Trump in 2019 but rejected by most of the international community. Neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, condemned Israel’s expansion plan, with the UAE calling it a “deliberate effort to expand the occupation.”

Netanyahu added that Israel’s military actions in Syria, including entering a demilitarized zone and conducting hundreds of airstrikes, were aimed at preventing weapons from falling into the hands of rebel factions linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State. Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed concerns, stating that threats from Syria persist despite the moderate tone of its new leaders.

Syria’s de facto leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, rejected Israel’s justifications, emphasizing reconstruction over conflict. “Syria’s war-weary condition does not allow for new confrontations,” he said in an interview.

The Golan Heights is home to approximately 31,000 Israeli settlers and 24,000 Druze residents, many of whom identify as Syrian. Israel maintains that its actions are temporary measures to ensure border security, but tensions remain high as Arab states decry the moves as territorial encroachment.