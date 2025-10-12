Israel Arrests 15 in West Bank for Terror Incitement Ahead of Prisoner Release 

Israeli security forces arrested 15 Palestinians in the West Bank over the weekend for alleged incitement and public displays of support for Hamas, as preparations continue for the release of 250 security prisoners under the latest hostage agreement.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet, Border Police, and Civil Administration said in a joint statement that troops operated in several villages near Ramallah, including Silwad and Ni’lin to disperse pro-Hamas gatherings, seize vehicles displaying flags and slogans promoting terrorism, and prevent public rallies linked to the prisoner release. Eight suspects involved in the marches were detained, according to the statement.

Security officials said an additional seven individuals were arrested in related operations for spreading messages that encouraged violence. Among them was Abd al-Aziz Khamayseh, identified by Israeli authorities as managing a social media platform with tens of thousands of followers used to distribute “content inciting terrorism.” Khamayseh is the brother of Islam Khamayseh, a terrorist from the Jenin network killed in an Israeli airstrike in May 2024.

The coordinated operations were part of broader efforts to prevent what officials described as “events supporting terrorism” during the prisoner release process. Authorities also began placing calls to the families of those slated for release, warning them against holding public celebrations.

“The security forces are determined to continue acting against incitement and any expressions of support for terrorist organizations,” the joint statement said.

The arrests come as Israel prepares for the high-profile exchange deal that will see hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners freed in return for the remaining hostages held in Gaza. Defense officials say maintaining stability in the West Bank is a top priority as the process unfolds, amid concerns that public rallies and online incitement could spark unrest or violence during the sensitive transition period.