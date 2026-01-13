Israel Braces for Possible US Strikes on Iran Amid Expanding Unrest

Israel increased its readiness on Monday as unrest inside Iran intensified and questions mounted over whether the United States might enter the crisis, according to officials who have been evaluating the regional picture over the past several days.

Security leaders convened repeatedly through the weekend to map out potential consequences should Washington decide to act, a concern shaped both by the pace of demonstrations in Iran and by the tense aftermath of last month’s brief exchange of fire between the two countries.

After two weeks of protests in Iran, the death toll may have risen to 648 or higher, with thousands imprisoned, according to Human Rights Groups. Given the internet blackout in the country, it is difficult to establish precise casualty figures.

People familiar with those deliberations described a cautious atmosphere inside the security establishment, saying planners are preparing for a range of immediate complications should events inside Iran shift suddenly or if President Donald Trump follows through on his warnings to Tehran. Several officials told Reuters the uncertainty has prompted Israel to adopt a heightened defensive posture even without announcing any specific operational changes.

At the military level, the Israel Defense Forces said it is maintaining expanded alert procedures and reviewing what it called “surprise scenarios” tied to potential American involvement. Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin urged Israelis to avoid circulating speculation about the situation in Iran, saying, “The protests in Iran are an internal matter,” and adding that the IDF is “prepared defensively” and will update the public if circumstances change.

An Israeli official confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday. A US official acknowledged the conversation but did not share what was discussed.

Even as unrest spreads across Iranian cities, Israeli leaders have avoided implying they intend to insert themselves directly into the domestic upheaval. Officials continue to frame Iran’s nuclear and missile programs as the central danger rather than the internal protests. In remarks published Friday, Netanyahu cautioned that Iran would pay a heavy price if it attacked Israel.

Iranian officials have warned they would target Israel and American bases should they come under US fire. According to Kan, Israeli assessments now include the expectation that President Trump may act on his threat, raising the potential for a new confrontation between Israel and Iran.

Last June saw a 12-day war that started when Israel launched a surprise strike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, killing senior figures and damaging air defenses, which prompted Iran to fire more than 550 ballistic missiles and over 1,000 suicide drones at civilian areas and strategic facilities.

The United States intercepted Iranian attacks and struck three Iranian nuclear sites on 22 June, after which Iran fired missiles at a US base in Qatar before a US-brokered ceasefire took effect on 24 June.