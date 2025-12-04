Israel Confirms Return of Thai Hostage’s Remains as Search Continues for Final Deceased Captive 

Israel confirmed on Thursday that the body returned from Gaza earlier this week belonged to Thai farm worker Sutthisak Rinthalak, who was killed during the October 7 attacks and taken into Gaza by Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Officials released the announcement after forensic teams completed their examination at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, representatives from the Hostages and Missing Persons Coordinator, the IDF, and the Foreign Ministry notified the family early Thursday. “After completing the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in cooperation with Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate … their loved one has been returned to Israel and his identification has been completed,” the statement said.

Rinthalak had been employed in the agricultural sector near the Gaza border and was visiting a friend in the Kibbutz Be’eri area when Hamas terrorists struck. He was described as “a hardworking and beloved employee among his coworkers.”

The Families Headquarters welcomed the confirmation, saying Rinthalak’s relatives had endured “excruciating uncertainty and doubt for over two years” and that the return of his remains brought a measure of relief.

Thai Ambassador to Israel Boonyarit Vichienphan joined the family in expressing gratitude for the recovery effort. The PMO stressed that Israel would continue working to bring back the final abducted casualty, Staff-Sergeant Major Ran Gvili, whose remains are still held in Gaza.

Israel has continued to press the mediators involved in the ceasefire arrangement, saying the commitments made in October require Hamas to return every hostage, alive or deceased.

“The Hamas terror organization is required to meet its commitments to the mediators and return him as part of the agreement’s implementation. Israel will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until he is brought home to Israel,” the PMO said.

The IDF stated that its information indicates Islamic Jihad held Rinthalak after being taken from Be’eri. The military said it “continues to make every effort to return the remaining deceased hostage, and is prepared for the continued implementation of the agreement.”