Israel: Hamas Behind Latest Tunnel from Gaza Strip

Israel is pointing the finger at Hamas, the ruler of the Gaza Strip, for being behind a tunnel found running beneath the border this week. The Israeli military announced the tunnel’s discovery on Tuesday, saying that audio and seismic sensors built into a new border barrier being constructed both above and below ground had detected it the day before. There were no further details aside from an explanation that the sophistication of the tunnel indicated it had been dug by Hamas. Numerous groups in the Gaza Strip have been responsible for scores of tunnels aimed at Israeli territory, but Hamas is considered the best-funded and most well-equipped of these groups, and is known for its advanced tunneling capabilities. The tunnels featured prominently in the last major fighting between Israel and Hamas, which took place in 2014 and featured numerous underground discoveries – and demolitions.