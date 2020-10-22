Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Israel: Hamas Behind Latest Tunnel from Gaza Strip
An Israeli observation post is shown along the border with the Gaza Strip on October 20, the day Israel announced the discovery of a new cross-border tunnel it is blaming on Hamas. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
10/22/2020

Israel is pointing the finger at Hamas, the ruler of the Gaza Strip, for being behind a tunnel found running beneath the border this week. The Israeli military announced the tunnel’s discovery on Tuesday, saying that audio and seismic sensors built into a new border barrier being constructed both above and below ground had detected it the day before. There were no further details aside from an explanation that the sophistication of the tunnel indicated it had been dug by Hamas. Numerous groups in the Gaza Strip have been responsible for scores of tunnels aimed at Israeli territory, but Hamas is considered the best-funded and most well-equipped of these groups, and is known for its advanced tunneling capabilities. The tunnels featured prominently in the last major fighting between Israel and Hamas, which took place in 2014 and featured numerous underground discoveries – and demolitions.

