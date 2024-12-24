Israel Publicly Acknowledges Assassination of Hamas Leader in Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly confirmed on Monday for the first time that Israel was responsible for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran this past July. The revelation about Haniyeh’s assassination follows months of speculation. Iranian authorities had accused Israel of the killing but received no confirmation until now.

During an event honoring defense ministry personnel, Katz stated, “We have defeated Hamas, Hezbollah, and blinded Iran’s defense systems… just as we did to Haniyeh, Sinwar, and Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon.” Katz’s comments also targeted the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen, which he vowed to confront for its ongoing missile attacks against Israel.

Haniyeh, a senior Hamas figure typically based in Qatar, was involved in internationally brokered talks for a cease-fire in Gaza when he was killed in July. At the time, Iranian authorities accused Israel of orchestrating the assassination, though there had been no direct claim of responsibility until now.

Israel’s admission is likely to intensify its already fraught relationship with Tehran, which has provided support to Hamas and other groups Israel considers adversaries. The killing also underscores Israel’s broader strategy of targeting high-ranking figures within hostile organizations as part of its defense operations.