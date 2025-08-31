Israel Rules Out Partial Ceasefire, Demands Comprehensive Deal

Israel’s culture minister said Sunday that the government will not consider a temporary ceasefire with Hamas, declaring that only a comprehensive agreement is acceptable. Speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting, Culture Minister Miki Zohar told Channel 12 that the government has ruled out any limited deal to free some hostages in exchange for a short pause in fighting.

“There’s a clear decision of the State of Israel, and in my opinion, it may be expressed in a clearer way in the coming days: Full deal only,” Zohar said. “There’s no possibility anymore of a partial deal. Israel has made a decision that a partial deal is not on the agenda. The only thing on the agenda is ending the war, together, of course, with bringing back all of the hostages and demilitarizing the Strip.”

His remarks came two weeks after Hamas announced that it had accepted a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire. That plan called for the release of 10 Israeli captives out of the 48 hostages believed still held in Gaza, at least 20 of whom Israel considers alive.

The Israeli government has yet to respond to the Hamas statement and has pressed forward with military operations, particularly in Gaza City. Officials have repeatedly said their goals remain to dismantle Hamas’ military infrastructure and secure the return of all remaining hostages, rejecting offers that fall short of those objectives.