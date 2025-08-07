Donate
Israel Set To Approve 4–5 Month Gaza Offensive To Dismantle Hamas, Rescue Hostages
Palestinians travel in vehicles between the northern and southern Gaza Strip, along the Rashid Road, west of Gaza City, on April 2, 2025. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
08/07/2025

Israel’s security cabinet is expected to approve a phased military campaign Thursday evening aimed at dismantling Hamas strongholds in Gaza and securing the release of Israeli hostages, according to multiple Israeli media reports. The operation, projected to last four to five months, would begin with the takeover of Gaza City and central refugee camps.

The plan is designed to break what remains of Hamas’ military infrastructure following the October 7 massacre and intensify pressure for a hostage deal. Roughly 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with about 20 believed to be alive. Evacuation notices would be issued to civilians in targeted areas, with humanitarian aid corridors expanded in coordination with the United States.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to secure support despite internal objections and warnings from senior military officials. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has cautioned that a full ground takeover could endanger hostages and result in significant Israeli casualties. Other defense leaders argue the risks of leaving Hamas intact are greater.

US-backed humanitarian efforts are expected to scale up alongside military advances. Ambassador Mike Huckabee confirmed plans to expand aid delivery sites from four to sixteen, contingent on IDF control to prevent Hamas diversion.

Egypt and Qatar, via US channels, have urged Israel not to proceed while pressuring Hamas to return to negotiations. Israeli officials say they remain open to a ceasefire framework, but see renewed military pressure as necessary after talks collapsed.

