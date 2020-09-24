Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Tightens Corona Lockdown, Might Close Airport
News Updates
Ccoronavirus
lockdown
Israel
Ben Gurion Airport

Israel Tightens Corona Lockdown, Might Close Airport

The Media Line Staff
09/24/2020

Israel’s second lockdown will be tightened from 2 pm on Friday, September 25, and will continue through October 11, at least, the Israeli government decided following a lengthy all-night cabinet meeting. This period includes the Jewish holidays of Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simchat Torah. The lockdown comes on the heels of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, with over 7,000 new cases diagnosed on both Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. The fate of flights in and out of Israel from Ben-Gurion International Airport during this period will be decided by an interministerial committee led by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Transportation Minister Miri Regev, which is expected to meet before the weekend. The cabinet decision also limits holiday prayer gatherings to only 10 people indoors, and those praying outside will be divided into small 20-person “pods,” with participants distanced at least 2 meters from each other. Demonstrations will also be limited to 20 people, separated from each other by at least 2 meters, and protesters may only travel up to 1 kilometer to reach the demonstration site. The ongoing protests outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem will be limited to 2,000 people, and only those living within 1 kilometer of the protest can participate.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.