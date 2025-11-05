Israel Vows To Uphold Hostage Deal, Rebukes UN Over Gaza Aid Claims 

The Prime Minister’s Office reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to the ongoing ceasefire framework and the full return of all remaining hostages from Gaza, while rejecting United Nations statements about insufficient humanitarian aid entering the enclave.

Speaking at Wednesday’s national briefing, Shosh Bedrosian, spokeswoman for the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, said Israel “will not stop demanding for each and every one” of the seven hostages still in Gaza to be brought home. “Israel, its security forces and the IDF are continuing to uphold its side of the agreement and we will not compromise on returning all of our hostages,” she stated.

Bedrosian confirmed that the remains of Staff Sergeant Itay Chen, a 19-year-old American-Israeli from Netanya, were recovered and identified after being handed over by Israeli special forces operating in Gaza. “Today marks the first day the entire tank crew from the 77th Battalion in the 7th Armored Brigade is now returned back to Israel, living and deceased,” she said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke overnight with Chen’s parents, Ruby and Chagit, who thanked the IDF and security forces “so they can now have that Jewish burial they have been waiting for.” According to Bedrosian, the prime minister assured them he is “determined to bring all of our remaining hostages back home.”

Addressing claims from UN agencies that aid flows remain inadequate, Bedrosian insisted that Israel continues to facilitate “hundreds of trucks of aid entering the Gaza Strip on a daily basis.” She argued that “just a quarter of the aid currently entering Gaza is from the United Nations,” accusing the body of “incorrectly stating that there is not enough aid going into Gaza.”

Bedrosian also defended Israel’s relationship with Washington in response to a question about New York’s newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, who has expressed hostility toward Israel. “We have a bond that is stronger than ever between Israel and the United States,” she said, emphasizing the “incredible relationship” between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Donald Trump.