Israeli Airstrikes Kill Senior Hezbollah Members in Lebanon Amid Ongoing Border Tensions 

Israel’s Air Force carried out a series of strikes deep inside Lebanon over the weekend, killing several senior Hezbollah operatives involved in arms trafficking and field operations, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Among those killed was Ali Hussein al-Musawi, identified by the military as a key Hezbollah weapons dealer and smuggler who helped move arms from Syria to Lebanon. The IDF said al-Musawi played a central role in the terror group’s weapons procurement and rebuilding efforts following earlier Israeli operations. He was targeted in the Beqaa Valley, an area long associated with Hezbollah’s logistical network.

In a separate strike near An-Naqoura in southern Lebanon, the IDF confirmed the death of Abd Mahmoud al-Sayed, described as Hezbollah’s local liaison in the al-Bayada region. Military officials said al-Sayed coordinated between the group and area residents on both economic and operational matters.

According to Saudi news outlet Al Hadath, one of the strikes in the village of Al-Nabi Shayth may have also killed a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who had assumed security and military duties in Lebanon following the decline of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s control over parts of Syria.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported four people killed and two others wounded in Sunday’s strikes, including three Hezbollah members and a Syrian national. The agency said Israeli drones and fighter jets attacked multiple vehicles across Lebanon’s southern and eastern regions.

The latest round of attacks follows a string of targeted assassinations in recent days. On Saturday, the IDF said it eliminated Zayn al-Abidin Hussein Fatouni, a Radwan Force anti-tank commander north of the Litani River, and earlier in the week, Abbas Hassan Karky, a logistics chief for Hezbollah’s southern front.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military concluded a five-day training exercise along the northern frontier to simulate “extreme defense scenarios” in anticipation of potential Hezbollah escalations. The drills, led by the 91st Division and the National Ground Training Center, come amid heightened concern over Hezbollah’s continued armament despite Lebanese military efforts to contain it.