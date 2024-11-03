Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Bombardment in Gaza Leaves 31 Dead
Palestinians fled Jabalia refugee camp due to intense Israeli attacks seeking refuge in camps located al-Yarmouk neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza on November 03, 2024. (Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Israeli Bombardment in Gaza Leaves 31 Dead

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2024

At least 31 people were killed in Israeli bombings across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Palestinian medics, with nearly half of the casualties occurring in northern areas where the Israeli army has conducted a month-long campaign to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

The strikes targeted towns and camps in northern Gaza, with local residents describing forced evacuations in what they call “ethnic cleansing.” Israel denies these claims, asserting it is focused on preventing future attacks launched from the area.

Palestinian medics reported 13 fatalities in separate strikes on homes in Beit Lahiya and Jabalia, Gaza’s largest historic refugee camp, which has become a focal point of Israeli military operations. Additional airstrikes across Gaza City and southern areas, including Khan Yunis, left eight more dead, among them four children.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

On Saturday, Israel sent an additional army division into Jabalia, joining forces already active there. The Israeli military stated that hundreds of individuals from Gaza have been killed since its ground campaign began on October 5.

News Updates
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
Khan Yunis
Palestinians
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods