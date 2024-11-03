Israeli Bombardment in Gaza Leaves 31 Dead

At least 31 people were killed in Israeli bombings across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to Palestinian medics, with nearly half of the casualties occurring in northern areas where the Israeli army has conducted a month-long campaign to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

The strikes targeted towns and camps in northern Gaza, with local residents describing forced evacuations in what they call “ethnic cleansing.” Israel denies these claims, asserting it is focused on preventing future attacks launched from the area.

Palestinian medics reported 13 fatalities in separate strikes on homes in Beit Lahiya and Jabalia, Gaza’s largest historic refugee camp, which has become a focal point of Israeli military operations. Additional airstrikes across Gaza City and southern areas, including Khan Yunis, left eight more dead, among them four children.

On Saturday, Israel sent an additional army division into Jabalia, joining forces already active there. The Israeli military stated that hundreds of individuals from Gaza have been killed since its ground campaign began on October 5.