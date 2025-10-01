Israeli Cabinet Confirms David Zini To Lead Shin Bet for 5-Year Term

Israel’s cabinet on Tuesday night approved retired Maj. Gen. David Zini to head the Shin Bet, the country’s domestic security agency, for a five-year term beginning Oct. 5. The Prime Minister’s Office announced the decision after weeks of speculation over who would replace Ronen Bar, who resigned in June following a legal fight over an effort to remove him. The pick comes as Israel continues to face multi-front security challenges and a debate over a Gaza ceasefire-hostage proposal.

Zini previously held senior operational roles in the Israel Defense Forces. His selection drew swift criticism from opposition parties and some civil society groups, which argue he holds hard-line views and question whether he will safeguard the independence of ongoing probes related to the government’s wartime decision-making and alleged private business ties between associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari entities. Critics also point to Netanyahu’s ongoing criminal trial on charges including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, warning that a security chief closely aligned with the premier could influence scheduling or other procedural issues.

The Shin Bet—formally the Israel Security Agency—coordinates counterterrorism, counterintelligence, and internal security. Bar led the service during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel; the government later moved to dismiss him for “lack of trust,” a step the High Court froze pending proceedings before Bar resigned.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the choice, saying “the reality after October 7 requires a new Shin Bet chief who comes from outside the organization.” He added: “The critical thinking that characterized Maj. Gen. Zini in his positions, the ability to think outside the box, to adapt the system to a changing reality, alongside his rich and operational experience in force building and operation, led to the conclusion that he is the most suitable person to head the Shin Bet at this time.”