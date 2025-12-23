Israeli Defense Minister Katz Promises Northern Gaza Settlements, Then Retracts After Backlash 

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Tuesday that Israel would maintain a military presence in Gaza and establish settlements in the northern part of the Strip to replace settlements removed in 2005.

Katz made the comments during an event in the West Bank settlement of Beit El, where officials announced plans for 1,200 new housing units. He declared that Israel would remain deeply positioned in Gaza for security reasons. The minister specified that the initial outposts would form through Nahal nucleus groups, a method historically used for settlement establishment with soldiers combining military service with the establishment of communities.

Hours after the statements, Katz’s office clarified that no plans exist for civilian settlements in Gaza, framing the remarks strictly as security measures. The government reiterated its lack of intent to build settlements there, responding to reported US concerns and requests for explanation. This followed coverage in Israeli media highlighting the initial suggestion of resettlement.

The remarks contrasted with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s repeated assurances that Israel would not resettle Gaza, and US President Donald Trump’s plan which requires Israeli withdrawal without occupation or annexation.