Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar Heads to Estonia To Open New Israeli Embassy, Lead Tech-Focused Delegation

Israel will open a new embassy in Tallinn on Tuesday as Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar arrives in Estonia for a two-day visit that includes high-level meetings and an expanded economic mission. The stop marks Israel’s third embassy inauguration this year, following previous openings in Moldova and Zambia.

Estonia, a NATO and European Union member known for its advanced digital systems and public-sector innovation, has maintained diplomatic relations with Israel since 1992. Tallinn established its own embassy in Israel in 2009.

Sa’ar is scheduled to meet Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Parliament Speaker Lauri Hussar, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, and Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur during the visit. The agenda is expected to center on political ties, security cooperation, and expanding economic engagement between the two countries.

Accompanying the minister is a senior delegation of Israeli business leaders and entrepreneurs representing the technology, cyber, and defense sectors. The group, organized by the Foreign Ministry together with the Export Institute, the Ministry of Defense, and the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel, will participate in a business forum that has drawn strong interest from Estonian companies. Dozens of local firms have already registered for meetings with their Israeli counterparts.

The mission will also include an economic forum jointly led by Sa’ar and Tsahkna, aimed at strengthening commercial partnerships and highlighting Israeli industry in areas where Estonia has positioned itself as a global leader.

Before traveling to Tallinn, Sa’ar is stopping in Riga for a meeting on Monday with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže.