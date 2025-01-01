Israeli Military Orders Reform After Probe Uncovers Discipline Issues, Operational Fatigue

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday that an expert team has found operational discipline deteriorating across military units amid ongoing combat in Gaza and Lebanon. The findings stem from a probe ordered by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi after an unauthorized incident in November led to the deaths of an Israeli civilian and a soldier in southern Lebanon.

The investigation, led by Maj. Gen. (res.) Moti Baruch and a team of 11 officers, revealed issues linked to operational fatigue in units engaged in 15 months of fighting. These included lapses in safety protocols, the incorrect use of weaponry, and unauthorized civilian entries into combat zones.

The IDF reported a growing lack of discipline, with the widespread use of personal cellular devices in combat zones and the dissemination of sensitive battlefield footage on social media. This breach undermined operational security and international legitimacy, the report stated.

Other findings highlighted noncompliance with uniform regulations, the use of unapproved equipment, and the receipt of unauthorized donations. The report emphasized that while unauthorized civilian entries were rare, notable cases, including the fatal November incident involving Israeli researcher Zeev Erlich, are still under investigation.

Halevi has ordered immediate implementation of the probe’s recommendations, including stricter safety protocols, enhanced discipline training, and more frequent breaks for combat troops. He also introduced a mentorship program pairing division commanders with senior officers to address discipline and safety issues.

Investigations into the November deaths in Lebanon continue, with potential disciplinary and criminal charges pending.