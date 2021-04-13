Israeli-Owned Cargo Ship Damaged in Attack Blamed on Iran

An Israeli-owned cargo ship, Hyperion Ray, sustained minor damage in an attack off the coast of the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah emirate in an attack that Israeli officials are blaming on Iran, according to Lebanese and Israeli reports.

The attack on Tuesday in the Gulf of Oman comes a day after Iran threatened to avenge an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that it blamed on Israel.

Another ship owned by the Israeli Ray Shipping company was attacked in February that also was blamed on Iran. The Hyperion Ray sailed under the flag of the Bahamas. It was traveling from the UAE to Kuwait and reportedly was able to continue its journey in the wake of the attack.