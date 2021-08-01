Israeli Wins Olympic Gold in Floor Exercise

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won the men’s individual floor exercise on Sunday – the first gold medal for an Israeli athlete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Israel has also won two bronze medals in the Tokyo Games. Dolgopyat and silver medalist Rayderley Zapata, from Spain, posted the same score, 14.933, but Dolgopyat’s routine was rated more difficult. The bronze went to China’s Xiao Ruoteng, who won his third medal in the Tokyo Games. Russian gymnast Nikita Nagornyy, favored to win the floor exercise and the first to compete, stumbled out of bounds during the opening of his routine, leaving him with a score of 13.066. Ariake Gymnastics Center will host three additional event finals today, including the men’s pommel horse, women’s vault and women’s uneven bars.