Israelis Warned Against Travel to Turkey Over Iranian Revenge Fears

Israelis are being warned against travel to Turkey, due to fears of Iranian revenge attacks against Israeli targets around the world. The National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau issued the updated travel warning regarding Israeli visitors to Turkey on Monday morning.

“For several weeks, especially since Iran has accused Israel in the death of an IRGC officer last week, there is increasing concern in the security establishment regarding Iranian efforts to attack Israeli targets around the world,” the bureau said in the statement, calling Turkey “a country that currently has a high level of risk for Israelis.” The statement added that the warning stems from a “tangible threat to Israelis in Turkey.” In addition, according to the bureau, there is a higher threat level in other countries bordering on Iran and Israelis should “be alert and take care to show all due caution regarding travel to any of these countries.” The countries bordering Iran are: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey.

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari was assassinated a week ago on the street outside of his home in Tehran, in an operation that has been blamed on Israel. The New York Times reported days after the assassination that Israel informed the United States that it was responsible for the killing, something that Israel has denied. Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami has threatened revenge, employing terms that it usually uses when referring to Israel.