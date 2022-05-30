The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israelis Warned Against Travel to Turkey Over Iranian Revenge Fears
(Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Israel
Turkey
Iran
revenge attack
counter-terrorism

Israelis Warned Against Travel to Turkey Over Iranian Revenge Fears

The Media Line Staff
05/30/2022

Israelis are being warned against travel to Turkey, due to fears of Iranian revenge attacks against Israeli targets around the world. The National Security Council Counter-Terrorism Bureau issued the updated travel warning regarding Israeli visitors to Turkey on Monday morning.

“For several weeks, especially since Iran has accused Israel in the death of an IRGC officer last week, there is increasing concern in the security establishment regarding Iranian efforts to attack Israeli targets around the world,” the bureau said in the statement, calling Turkey “a country that currently has a high level of risk for Israelis.” The statement added that the warning stems from a “tangible threat to Israelis in Turkey.” In addition, according to the bureau, there is a higher threat level in other countries bordering on Iran and Israelis should “be alert and take care to show all due caution regarding travel to any of these countries.” The countries bordering Iran are:  Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey.

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari was assassinated a week ago on the street outside of his home in Tehran, in an operation that has been blamed on Israel. The New York Times reported days after the assassination that Israel informed the United States that it was responsible for the killing, something that Israel has denied. Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami has threatened revenge, employing terms that it usually uses when referring to Israel.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.