Italian PM Praises ‘Complex Operation’ Leading to Arrest of 9 for Allegedly Funding Hamas Through Fake Charities

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday praised what she described as a complex and far-reaching counterterrorism operation that led to the arrest of nine people accused of financing Hamas through charitable fronts operating in Italy.

“I wish to express my appreciation and satisfaction for the particularly complex and important operation,” Meloni said, referring to the investigation that resulted in the arrests and the seizure of funds. According to the prime minister, the suspects are accused of “providing Hamas with over EUR 7 million in financing through a number of so-called charitable associations.”

Meloni specifically cited the arrest of Mohammad Hannoun, president of the Association of Palestinians in Italy, who investigators have described as “a member of the foreign branch of the terrorist organization Hamas” and “head of the Italian cell of the Hamas organization.” She said the case highlighted how extremist networks allegedly exploited humanitarian structures to move money and sustain terrorist activity.

Speaking both personally and on behalf of her government, Meloni emphasized the coordinated nature of the investigation and thanked the institutions involved. “I offer sincerest thanks to all those who made this operation possible,” she said.

She singled out the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anti-Mafia and Counterterrorism Directorate, as well as the Italian State Police and the Italian Finance Police. She credited their work in dismantling what authorities describe as a significant financing network. Meloni also acknowledged the role of intelligence services, citing “the intelligence support provided by AISE,” Italy’s External Intelligence and Security Agency.

The prime minister’s statement highlighted the Italian government’s stance that counterterrorism efforts must extend beyond arrests to disrupting financial pipelines, particularly when they are allegedly concealed behind charitable or civic organizations. Authorities have stressed that the investigation remains in a preliminary phase and that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.