Italian Police Arrest 9 for Allegedly Financing Hamas With $9.5 Million  

Italian police have arrested Mohammad Hannoun, a Jordanian activist described by investigators as the head of an Italian network accused of financing Hamas, and eight others of allegedly funding the terror group Hamas. The arrests follow a months-long anti-terrorism investigation centered in Genoa.

Giulia Sorrentino of Il Tempo first reported the investigation.

The suspects were apprehended after a preliminary investigation. The judge at the Court of Genoa approved precautionary measures requested by the Genoa District Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Directorate. According to authorities, the measures include both custodial orders and financial seizures totaling more than €8 million ($9.5 million). Nine individuals were taken into custody, and measures were also imposed on three associations allegedly used to channel funds.

Investigators say the suspects are accused, at this stage of the preliminary investigation, of participating in and financing Hamas through a structured network operating in Italy. Prosecutors allege that the funding flowed primarily through two organizations linked to Hannoun: Associazione Benefic A Di Solidarieta Col Il Popolo Palestinese (ABSPP) and La Cupola d’Oro.

According to police, the alleged scheme relied on complex financial transactions, including triangulated bank transfers and the use of associations based outside Italy. The funds were allegedly directed to entities and individuals in Gaza, the Palestinian Territories, and Israel that have been designated illegal by Israeli authorities because of alleged links to Hamas. Investigators also claim the network provided direct financial support to Hamas figures, including Osama Alisawi, a former minister in the Hamas-run administration in Gaza, who allegedly requested such assistance on multiple occasions.

Among those arrested are Dawoud Ra’Ed Hussny Mousa, described by investigators as a member of Hamas’s external apparatus and Hannoun’s main counterpart in Italy, as well as Elasaly Yaser, who allegedly co-managed the Milan branch of ABSPP.

Authorities also detained Al Salahat Raed, identified as another external apparatus member who allegedly operated as a regional contact in Florence and Tuscany, and Albstanji Riyad Abdelrahim Jaber, who police say was involved in fundraising activities tied to propaganda events.

Prosecutors emphasize that the case is still in a preliminary phase and that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

In a statement Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the arrests followed “a very important and significant operation carried out this morning by the State Police and the Guardia di Finanza,” confirming that nine people were detained, “including the well-known Mohammad Hannoun.”

While stressing that the presumption of innocence applies, Piantedosi said investigators had uncovered activities that, “under the guise of initiatives in favor of the Palestinian population, concealed support for and participation in organizations with clear Islamist terrorist aims,” adding that the government “remains extremely vigilant against this threat.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X: “I congratulated Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi for the important anti-terrorism operation by the State Police and the Guardia di Finanza that dismantled an organization financing Hamas from Italy. We remain grateful to law enforcement for their work.”