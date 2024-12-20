January Deadline Set for US Review of UAE’s Role in Sudan Conflict

The Biden administration will provide lawmakers an evaluation by Jan. 17 on the credibility of assurances from the United Arab Emirates that it is not supplying weapons to Sudan’s rebel paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to a letter obtained by Reuters.

The RSF is a key player in Sudan’s ongoing civil war, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives since April 2023.

The letter, written by Brett McGurk, Biden’s Middle East coordinator, comes amid Democratic pressure to suspend arms sales to the UAE until the US verifies its compliance.

“Despite reports suggesting otherwise, the UAE has informed the administration it is not now transferring any weapons to the RSF and will not do so going forward,” McGurk wrote, adding that the US would monitor the UAE’s actions and report back in January.

The UAE, a major buyer of US arms, has denied allegations of supplying weapons to the RSF despite the United Nations labeling such claims as credible. In October, Washington approved a $1.2 billion arms deal with the UAE, including advanced missile systems.

Legislators, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), have introduced resolutions in the Senate and House to block the massive arms sale to the oil-rich Gulf monarchy, citing concerns that UAE support will prolong and worsen the conflict in Sudan.

“Without the UAE’s support, the RSF will not have the same capabilities to wage this war,” Jacobs said in a statement.