Jared Kushner at Davos Lays Out Plan for ‘New Gaza’ as Economic Hub by 2035

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and architect of several Middle East diplomatic initiatives, including the Abraham Accords, laid out what he described as a long-term framework for Gaza’s reconstruction while speaking at the signing of the Board of Peace charter.

Framing his remarks around security and governance, Kushner said the initiative rests on demilitarization and the creation of a technocratic administration in Gaza capable of restoring basic services. “Going forward, the number one thing is going to be security,” he said, adding that work is underway with Israel on de-escalation and with Hamas on demilitarization. He stressed that without this foundation, “nobody’s going to make investments.”

Kushner described a detailed redevelopment blueprint intended to transform Gaza into a functioning economic hub by 2035. The plan sets targets to lift the territory’s gross domestic product above $10 billion and raise average annual household income to more than $13,000.

He described Gaza’s long reliance on foreign assistance as unsustainable, noting that aid has accounted for the vast majority of the territory’s economic activity. The goal, he said, is to shift toward market-based growth that offers residents employment and dignity rather than dependence.

Addressing claims of shortages, Kushner said humanitarian deliveries into Gaza have exceeded basic needs. “A hundred percent of the food needs are met,” he said, citing more than 55,000 trucks and 1.4 million pallets of supplies delivered during the war. He characterized the operation as one of the largest humanitarian efforts conducted in an active conflict zone.

Kushner also highlighted the role of a newly formed technocratic committee in Gaza, supported by Arab partners and working alongside the Palestinian Authority. He contrasted what he described as Hamas’s past priorities with the committee’s stated mission of restoring essential services and pursuing peace, democracy, and transparency.

Central to the proposal is a phased “master plan” for rebuilding the territory. Kushner said Israeli developer Akir Gabai volunteered to design the blueprint without a profit motive. Initial work would begin in Rafah with large-scale workforce housing, followed by the development of what he called “New Gaza,” envisioned as a hub for industry and employment. He said such urban projects in the region can be completed within several years if conditions allow.

Kushner explained that large sections of the coastline have been earmarked for tourism and mixed-use development, including 180 towers. Inland zones are designated for residential neighborhoods and industrial districts spanning more than 25 square kilometers and are planned to house data centers and advanced manufacturing facilities.

Supporting infrastructure, he said, would include a new port and airport, a trilateral crossing at Rafah, a freight rail line connected to a logistics corridor, and a system of ring roads and main arteries linking Gaza’s urban centers.

The Board of Peace estimates that more than $25 billion will be required to build modern utilities and public services. Kushner noted that $1.5 billion is allocated for vocational training and retraining programs to prepare the workforce, with a goal of creating more than 500,000 jobs in construction, agriculture, manufacturing, and the digital sector. An additional $3 billion fund is intended to support commercial zones, business districts, and microgrants for local entrepreneurs.

“We do not have a plan B. We have a plan,” Kushner said, referring to an agreement tied to Hamas demilitarization. He stressed that progress on reconstruction depends on that commitment being implemented.

Kushner linked the Gaza initiative to the broader goals of President Trump’s proposed Board of Peace, which he said would compile and share best practices in governance, health care, education, and development. The first 100 days, he said, will focus on humanitarian needs while laying the groundwork for long-term recovery.