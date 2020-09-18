Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan Introducing Jail Sentences to Flouters of New Covid-19 Regulations
Jordanian police close the streets reaching to area of the prime minister's office, known as the 4th circle, on July 29, 2020 in Amman, Jordan. Government security forces recently arrested top members of the Jordan Teachers Syndicate, an opposition-run union that became a force for political dissent. (Jordan PIx/Getty Images)
News Updates
Jordan
coronavirus
COVID-19
jail time for violating regulations

Jordan Introducing Jail Sentences to Flouters of New Covid-19 Regulations

The Media Line Staff
09/18/2020

Jordan announced that jail sentences of up to a year will be given to organizers of public activities comprised of more than 20 people. The new order, meant to stem further increase in Coronavirus cases, includes weddings, parties, funerals and other social gatherings. According to government spokesperson Amjad Adailah, these orders are a continuation of April 2020’s emergency laws providing the government with more authority to curb civic rights and will be strictly enforced. On Thursday, Jordan reported its highest daily Coronavirus toll: 279 new cases of COVID-19.  Due to dozens of new cases in the education sector including both teachers and students, the Monarchy also suspended schools for two weeks for over 2 million pupils. Schools reopened in September following a five-month closure. Earlier in the week, the government closed places of worship and restaurants for a two-week period to cut COVID-19s’ spread. Despite the new closures, the government has not returned to a nationwide closure as was the case last spring.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.