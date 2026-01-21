Kabul Attack Highlights Growing Threat to Chinese Interests in Afghanistan 

China urged Afghan authorities to ensure the safety of its citizens following a deadly explosion at a Chinese-operated restaurant in central Kabul.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that it had formally requested the Taliban take necessary measures to protect Chinese nationals, as well as projects and institutions operating in Afghanistan.

Beijing’s concerns come in the wake of the recent deadly suicide attack at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul, which claimed the lives of at least six people.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (IS-KP) media outlet Amaq agency claimed that at least 25 people associated with Chinese government interests, along with their Taliban security personnel, were killed in the incident. IS-KP, claiming responsibility for the suicide attack, vowed to target more Chinese-linked locations in Afghanistan.

In its statement, the group said it was targeting Chinese nationals in response to Beijing’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslim community, highlighting a growing ideological and security challenge for both China and the Taliban.

Against this backdrop, IS-KP has sharpened its rhetoric against China. In claiming the Kabul attack, the group alleged that Beijing is persecuting Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region and declared Chinese nationals “legitimate targets” on Afghan soil.

Security analysts note that IS-KP has repeatedly used the Uyghur issue as a propaganda tool to justify attacks on Chinese targets, even though China has denied allegations of widespread rights abuses and describes its policies in Xinjiang as counterterrorism measures.

Following the latest attack, the Chinese Embassy in Kabul issued a statement advising its citizens to exercise caution and reconsider travel to Afghanistan in light of the prevailing security situation.

The embassy also encouraged Chinese nationals already in the country to take additional personal safety precautions and to avoid crowded public places, including restaurants, markets and places of worship.

The advisory reflects wider concerns about security conditions in the region.

The attack is the latest incident highlighting tensions between the IS-KP and Chinese interests in Afghanistan.

It comes as tensions are already simmering around Chinese-linked mining projects in northern Afghanistan, where clashes between local residents, mining operators and Taliban local forces erupted over land use, environmental damage and lack of community benefits.

Taken together, the violence and militant threats highlight the mounting risks facing Chinese engagement in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

In recent weeks, protests in provinces such as Takhar and Badakhshan have turned violent as villagers accused mining companies operating under Taliban-approved contracts, reportedly linked to Chinese firms, of encroaching on farmland, polluting water sources and excluding locals from profits.

In a bid to counter the United States’ global push for rare earth minerals, China has intensified its exploration and investment efforts in Afghanistan, aiming to secure access to the country’s vast mineral wealth and strengthen its strategic foothold in the region.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, China has emerged as one of Afghanistan’s most significant economic partners, pursuing projects in mining, energy and infrastructure without formally recognizing the government.

However, a combination of violence committed by armed groups, local resentment over mining activities and weak governance continues to complicate Beijing’s ambitions.

.”