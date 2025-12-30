Khamenei Advisor Slams President Trump for Supporting Potential Strike Against Iran 

US President Donald Trump’s remarks to the press that his administration would be supportive of an Israeli strike against Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities sparked a harsh response from Ali Shamkhani, a top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Shamkhani wrote on X: “Under Iran’s defense doctrine, responses are set before threats materialize. Iran’s missile capability and defense are not containable or permission-based. Any aggression will face an immediate harsh response beyond its planners’ imagination.”

President Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago on Monday that his administration would greenlight a preemptive strike against the Islamic Republic’s weapons infrastructure. “Iran may be behaving badly. Because it has not been confirmed, but if it is, the consequences will be more severe than last time.”

He then credited the US’ “beautiful B-2 bombers” for diminishing Iran’s nuclear capabilities after strikes in June.

“I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down,” he said prior to the meeting with Netanyahu. “We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them.”

During the brief meeting, the two leaders discussed a range of topics, including Lebanon, postwar Gaza and Iran. “We had about a five-minute meeting, and we’ve already settled about three of the difficulties,” Trump said.

He told Netanyahu, who critics blame for allegedly stalling the ceasefire, that the second phase of Trump’s 20-point plan should begin, adding that disarming Hamas was a requirement.

Currently, Israel is awaiting the return of the remains of Ran Gvili, the last deceased hostage, from Gaza. Although Palestinian sources cite difficulties in the recovery of the remains, Israeli officials have expressed doubt and believe terror groups in Gaza know where the remains are but are playing for time.

Advocates for hostage families have urged Netanyahu not to continue with the second phase of the ceasefire until Gvili’s remains are returned to Israel.

