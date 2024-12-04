Lapid Accuses Netanyahu of Undermining Press Freedom in Emergency Knesset Meeting

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of orchestrating an attack on Israel’s free press during an emergency conference on freedom of expression held by the Knesset State Control Committee on Wednesday. The meeting, attended by media representatives, addressed growing concerns over government interference in press freedom.

“In what type of country does the prime minister speak in parliament against the basic idea of a free press?” Lapid questioned. “Democracy must protect itself. Without a free press, it cannot critique or improve itself – both are under attack.”

Lapid pointed to Israel’s drop of 15 spots in Reporters Without Borders’ global press freedom index since the current government took office in 2022. He cited legislative efforts to grant the government control over television ratings data, privatize public broadcasters, and influence appointments within private media organizations.

“They tried to appoint a director-general at Channel 13 who would work for them, and the government voted unanimously to cancel all its advertising in Haaretz,” Lapid said. He warned that similar actions could target other outlets, undermining independent journalism.

Lapid likened Netanyahu’s media strategy to authoritarian regimes, claiming the government aims for “restrained, frightened, submissive” media, as seen in Hungary and Russia.

“If we don’t stop it now, together – it won’t stop,” he warned. “If we don’t fight back now, there won’t be a chance to fight back. Whoever is silent now will be next.”