Man Arrested in Lebanon for Spying on Hizbullah for Israel
The Mossad flag.
The Media Line Staff
11/21/2022

A man whose father and uncles were leaders in Hizbullah and killed while working for the group was arrested in Lebanon for his alleged work as a spy for Israel’s Mossad. Hussein H. was involved in Hizbullah 10 years until 2020, and was spying for the Mossad at the same time, according to a report in the Lebanese news website Al-Ahkbar. He was recruited in Tanzania by a man identified as Hajj Salim, who the new site said “fought in the ranks of Hizbullah for many years before he was injured, which forced him to travel to France for treatment, where he married a French woman and later worked in import and export.”

It is not known who tipped off Lebanese authorities about Hussein H’s involvement with the Mossad, but the report notes that suspicions were sparked after the residents of the town of Ghassaniyeh after they noticed “a remarkable improvement in their living conditions,” that coincided with Hussein H’s “frequent travel abroad” to countries reportedly approved by Israeli intelligence to recruit and train agents.

The article details his travels and the steps he took to join the Mossad as well as his relationship with an Arab woman that it also identifies as a Mossad operative.

